Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.1 %

WYNN opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.21. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $108.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 5,025 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,700 shares of company stock worth $3,427,943 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.