Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,951.94. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

