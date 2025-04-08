Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.4 %
Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.
Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on GBX
Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies
In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,951.94. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenbrier Companies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.