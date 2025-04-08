Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $0.45. Chegg shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4,177,499 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chegg by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

