Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $4.25. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 13,749 shares.
Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intesa Sanpaolo
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.