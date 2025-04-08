Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $4.25. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 13,749 shares.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

