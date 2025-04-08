SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.80 and traded as low as $18.86. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 23,477 shares traded.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

