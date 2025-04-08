PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,202,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725,373 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PDD were worth $407,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,614 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 381.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PDD by 172.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PDD by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,770,000 after purchasing an additional 318,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.