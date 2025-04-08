Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 3,607 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $329.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.