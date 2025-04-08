MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 238,652 shares traded.

MediaZest Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88. The company has a market cap of £857,639.61, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

MediaZest (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. MediaZest had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%.

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance.

