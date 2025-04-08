Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $183.38.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 53.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.