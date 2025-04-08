Renaissance Group LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Duolingo by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total transaction of $1,399,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,837,054.30. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,332 shares of company stock worth $30,517,807 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $296.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.54.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

