Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.21 and traded as low as $40.49. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 6,461 shares.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $240.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 16.50%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.32%.

In other news, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 403,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,751,316. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,384 shares of company stock worth $63,258. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 170.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 849.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

