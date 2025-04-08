Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 905.56 ($11.53) and traded as low as GBX 844 ($10.74). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 870 ($11.07), with a volume of 4,072 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 152.30 ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC will post 169.2518248 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 69.75 ($0.89) dividend. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $40.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is 24.87%.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
