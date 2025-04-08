Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue Dividend of $1.26 (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of Gruma stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. Gruma has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

