Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue Dividend of $1.26 (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
Gruma Stock Performance
Shares of Gruma stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. Gruma has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.81.
About Gruma
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gruma
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Will CrowdStrike’s Goodwill Strategy Pay Off in Revenue Gains?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Can NIO Overcome U.S.-China Tariff Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.