Aviva PLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,002 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 642.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.14 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

