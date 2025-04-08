Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.4% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

