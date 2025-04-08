Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,940 Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,766,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 54,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SIL stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.