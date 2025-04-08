Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 445,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,083 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

