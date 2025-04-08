iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $506.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $521.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

