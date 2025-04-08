Capula Management Ltd Purchases 238,678 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,678 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for 0.1% of Capula Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $25,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,635,000 after buying an additional 365,851 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,589,000 after acquiring an additional 781,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,010,000 after acquiring an additional 146,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,054,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 664,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.