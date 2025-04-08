RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $343,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

