ACK Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

ACK Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rogers makes up approximately 7.9% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ACK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $58,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rogers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King began coverage on Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.01.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

