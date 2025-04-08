Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold comprises about 4.6% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 485,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48,128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,529,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 237,278 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

