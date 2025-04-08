Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 102 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 3.7 %

HD opened at $340.95 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $338.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

