iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.4% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

