Straightline Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,633,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Straightline Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

AGZ stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

