Straightline Group LLC Invests $337,000 in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Frontier Group makes up 0.2% of Straightline Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 251.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULCC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,166.46. This represents a 15.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 535,982 shares of company stock worth $4,515,647. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $813.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

