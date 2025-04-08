Straightline Group LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of Straightline Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.46 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

