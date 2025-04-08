Sellaronda Global Management LP Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Sellaronda Global Management LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,000. Procore Technologies comprises 6.8% of Sellaronda Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Procore Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,171,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,746,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 572,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $377,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,264,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,107,214. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,042. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,468. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

