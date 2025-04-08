Quantum Computing Stocks Worth Watching – April 7th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that are actively developing and utilizing quantum computing technology to revolutionize data processing and problem solving. These stocks typically belong to enterprises involved in creating quantum hardware, software, or services, and are considered high-growth, high-risk investments as the technology transitions from research to practical, widespread applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $22.99. 22,976,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,403,287. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 38,331,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,996,921. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,977,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,701,797. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Featured Articles