Renaissance Group LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CGI by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

GIB opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CGI Announces Dividend

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIB

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.