Nixon Capital LLC Acquires 7,966 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. PubMatic accounts for about 2.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PUBM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in PubMatic by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 124,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PubMatic by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 145,641 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $115,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,602.55. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $60,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,740.84. The trade was a 15.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,124. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $382.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.24 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

