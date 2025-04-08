Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Position Cut by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,429 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust makes up approximately 4.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNO opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.