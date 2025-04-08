Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 279 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,238,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after buying an additional 870,849 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after buying an additional 561,773 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,422,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,884,000 after buying an additional 55,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

