Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 295.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,666 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SCHX stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

