Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
