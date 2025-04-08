Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.