Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

