Shelton Capital Management Has $12.20 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.