FIL Ltd Lowers Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,386,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,012,421 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $679,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

