Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $27.36 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $172.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.47. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.32.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

