Savills plc (LON:SVS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 23.10 Per Share

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.10 ($0.29) per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 225.4% increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Savills Stock Performance

Savills stock opened at GBX 895 ($11.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,013.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,056.69. Savills has a 52-week low of GBX 858.89 ($10.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,298 ($16.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Savills had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Savills will post 76.1455526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Savills

About Savills

In other Savills news, insider John Waters bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,410.90). 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

