Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.82

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 110.4% increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.34. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Serco Group Price Performance

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.20 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 196.40 ($2.50).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 16.67 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Serco Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Serco Group will post 17.552759 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Serco Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.00), for a total value of £71,292.13 ($90,748.64). 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRP

About Serco Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.