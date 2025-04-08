Rathbones Group PLC Sells 10,791 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,670,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 193,236 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

