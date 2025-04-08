Prudential PLC Has $707,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.36. The company has a market cap of $251.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

