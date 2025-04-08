Bioventix PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 70 (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BVXP opened at GBX 2,430 ($30.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,819.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,310.18. The company has a market capitalization of £127.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix has a 12-month low of GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,800 ($61.10).

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.51% and a return on equity of 69.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventix will post 166.3066955 EPS for the current year.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

