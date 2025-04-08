ITV plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 (LON:ITV)

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ITV Stock Performance

LON:ITV opened at GBX 68.90 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.29 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.21.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITV will post 1120 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ITV

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 267,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01), for a total value of £211,121.18 ($268,738.77). Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

About ITV

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

