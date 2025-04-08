ITV plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 (LON:ITV)

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ITV Stock Performance
LON:ITV opened at GBX 68.90 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.29 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.21.
ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITV will post 1120 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
