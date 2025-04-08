Rathbones Group PLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after buying an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after acquiring an additional 490,187 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 3.7 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

