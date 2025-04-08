Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $38,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,668,000 after purchasing an additional 568,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,665,000 after buying an additional 239,963 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,001,000 after buying an additional 228,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,626,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,894,000 after buying an additional 343,409 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,213,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56,479 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

