Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,074,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $630,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after buying an additional 646,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,505,000 after buying an additional 355,206 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,031,000 after acquiring an additional 525,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,241,000 after purchasing an additional 167,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.