Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909,545 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,038,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Haleon by 2,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Haleon by 3,470.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

