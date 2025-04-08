Fmr LLC Sells 3,767,942 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,212,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767,942 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $824,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 164.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 133,664 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 66,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

